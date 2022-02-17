London Co. of Virginia Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,948,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,843,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,943 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,524,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,273,234,000 after acquiring an additional 521,544 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,864,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $930,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,756 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,031,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,440,000 after acquiring an additional 157,405 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,804,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,472,000 after buying an additional 45,927 shares during the period.

Shares of IWD opened at $164.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.60 and a 200-day moving average of $163.49. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $142.29 and a one year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

