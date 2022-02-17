London Co. of Virginia Sells 11,626 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

London Co. of Virginia reduced its position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,585 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 11,626 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 0.90% of Matson worth $30,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Matson by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Matson in the 2nd quarter worth $412,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Matson by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,625 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Matson by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,503,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $288,217,000 after purchasing an additional 268,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Matson by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 724,366 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,359,000 after purchasing an additional 37,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Matson stock opened at $88.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.26 and a 200 day moving average of $84.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.90. Matson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.65 and a 1 year high of $101.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Matson’s payout ratio is 8.46%.

In related news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $34,851.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.24, for a total transaction of $246,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,930 shares of company stock valued at $1,059,973. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

