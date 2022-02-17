London Co. of Virginia Reduces Stock Holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

London Co. of Virginia lowered its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 968,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,464 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $22,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 202.0% during the third quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the 3rd quarter worth about $182,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered Alexander & Baldwin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Alexander & Baldwin stock opened at $22.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.55 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $26.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.43%.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

