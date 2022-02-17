London Co. of Virginia Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $6,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth $54,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,220.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 93.0% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $269.61 on Thursday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $240.46 and a 52-week high of $292.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.57.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.