London Co. of Virginia Cuts Stock Position in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

London Co. of Virginia cut its holdings in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,528 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned about 0.48% of ManTech International worth $14,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MANT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in ManTech International by 1,007.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 121,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,522,000 after purchasing an additional 110,605 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in ManTech International during the second quarter worth about $7,425,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ManTech International by 11.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 761,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,820,000 after purchasing an additional 75,989 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in ManTech International by 14.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 531,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,371,000 after purchasing an additional 68,606 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ManTech International by 17.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 431,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,331,000 after purchasing an additional 63,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MANT opened at $81.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.78. ManTech International Co. has a 52-week low of $66.91 and a 52-week high of $92.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MANT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of ManTech International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. William Blair upgraded shares of ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ManTech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.17.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

