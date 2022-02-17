Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK) Insider Richard Holmes Sells 4,000 Shares

Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK) insider Richard Holmes sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,003 ($13.57), for a total transaction of £40,120 ($54,289.58).

Richard Holmes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lok'nStore Group alerts:

On Monday, February 14th, Richard Holmes sold 4,000 shares of Lok’nStore Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 981 ($13.27), for a total transaction of £39,240 ($53,098.78).

On Monday, February 7th, Richard Holmes sold 4,000 shares of Lok’nStore Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,030 ($13.94), for a total transaction of £41,200 ($55,751.01).

Shares of LOK opened at GBX 1,010 ($13.67) on Thursday. Lok’nStore Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 580 ($7.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,085 ($14.68). The company has a market capitalization of £302.78 million and a PE ratio of 90.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 988.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 881.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.32.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LOK shares. Peel Hunt increased their price target on shares of Lok’nStore Group from GBX 950 ($12.86) to GBX 1,150 ($15.56) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 780 ($10.55) price objective on shares of Lok’nStore Group in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Lok’nStore Group Company Profile

Lok'nStore Group Plc develops and operates self-storage centers primarily in Southern England. The company operates a packaging shop in each of its storage centers that sells storage related goods, such as boxes, tapes, and bubblewraps, as well as provides insurance services. It operates through 36 self-storage centers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lok'nStore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lok'nStore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.