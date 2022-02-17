Loki (LOKI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,392.00

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 16th. One Loki coin can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Loki has traded flat against the dollar. Loki has a total market capitalization of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,933.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,129.91 or 0.07124129 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $127.28 or 0.00289713 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $333.43 or 0.00758947 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00013180 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00009490 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00073493 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $179.94 or 0.00409566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.77 or 0.00215718 BTC.

About Loki

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The official website for Loki is loki.network . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

