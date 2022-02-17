loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) PT Lowered to $7.00

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) had its price objective decreased by JMP Securities from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 68.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on loanDepot from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on loanDepot from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut loanDepot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

NYSE LDI traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $4.16. 3,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,832. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.74. loanDepot has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $28.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.25.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). loanDepot had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The business had revenue of $705.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.87 million. Research analysts anticipate that loanDepot will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other loanDepot news, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh purchased 1,010,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $3,677,557.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,258,477 shares of company stock worth $4,610,817 and have sold 225,000 shares worth $1,028,250.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of loanDepot by 287.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,992,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,331 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 4th quarter worth about $5,182,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 1,293.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after buying an additional 951,819 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 4th quarter worth about $3,705,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 3,251.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 603,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 585,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

