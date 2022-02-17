Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM) Short Interest Down 18.9% in January

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the January 15th total of 3,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOKM. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 65,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $705,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,929,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $977,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $879,000. 46.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition stock opened at $9.71 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75. Live Oak Mobility Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $9.87.

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded 2021 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

