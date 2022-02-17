Litecoin Cash (LCC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $809.00

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $7.00 million and $809.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,974.27 or 1.00252943 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 174.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 751,197,294 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

