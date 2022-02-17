LiquidApps (DAPP) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $440.00

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. During the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $3.16 million and $440.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiquidApps coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000786 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 66.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00041211 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

