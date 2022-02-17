Lion Street Advisors LLC Takes Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UL. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 11.8% during the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 167,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,029,000 after buying an additional 17,705 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 7.4% during the third quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 185,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after buying an additional 12,765 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Unilever by 54.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 107,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after buying an additional 37,710 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 4.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,486,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,481,000 after buying an additional 185,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 2.7% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $51.88 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.54. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $61.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.4873 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Societe Generale raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.51.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

