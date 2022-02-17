Lion Street Advisors LLC Takes Position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LAC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 48.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 122,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 40,344 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 481.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 11,518 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 78.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 19.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LAC opened at $30.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 57.43, a current ratio of 57.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.75 and a beta of 1.22. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.84 and a 12-month high of $41.56.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lithium Americas from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares upped their target price on Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.45.

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

