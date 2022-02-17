Lion Street Advisors LLC Takes $254,000 Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPK. Amundi acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the second quarter valued at $52,364,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the second quarter valued at $50,573,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 172.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,758,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,181,000 after buying an additional 2,378,650 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 6.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,607,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,518,000 after buying an additional 1,549,788 shares during the period. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the third quarter valued at $28,816,000. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GPK opened at $19.34 on Thursday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $15.84 and a 12-month high of $21.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.66.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GPK shares. KeyCorp lowered Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.66.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

