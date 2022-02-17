Lion Street Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,589 FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FMC during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in FMC by 40.8% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in FMC by 22.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FMC in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in FMC by 560.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FMC. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of FMC from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.73.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $119.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.41. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $87.27 and a 52-week high of $122.50.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.15. FMC had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 46.49%.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

