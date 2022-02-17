Lion Street Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,373 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 123.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 158.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 30,664 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 100.0% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth $53,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL stock opened at $110.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.51 and a 200 day moving average of $221.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.38 and a 52 week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PYPL. BTIG Research cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.84.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.85 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David W. Dorman bought 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $119.33 per share, with a total value of $1,002,372.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 24,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,284,875 and have sold 26,559 shares valued at $4,722,582. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

