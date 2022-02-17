Lion Street Advisors LLC Makes New $377,000 Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,720 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $496,034,000 after buying an additional 583,900 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 240.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 37,096 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,327,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.64.

Shares of FDX opened at $229.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $249.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $60.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.29. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $216.34 and a 52-week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

FedEx declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

