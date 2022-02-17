Lion Street Advisors LLC Invests $290,000 in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 877 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 971,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,757,000 after purchasing an additional 417,168 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,719,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $899,127,000 after purchasing an additional 369,762 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 564,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,503,000 after purchasing an additional 321,795 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 950,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,369,000 after purchasing an additional 231,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on SBAC shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $378.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.14.

In other SBA Communications news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total value of $397,765.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,776 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $303.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of 115.53 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $343.38 and a 200 day moving average of $346.37. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $391.15.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

