Linde (NYSE:LIN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.550-$11.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.300. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Linde also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $2.700-$2.800 EPS.

Shares of LIN opened at $303.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $325.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.41. Linde has a 52 week low of $241.88 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The company has a market capitalization of $155.73 billion, a PE ratio of 44.75, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Linde will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $356.88.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Linde by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,973,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $570,398,000 after buying an additional 289,664 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 108,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,440,000 after purchasing an additional 29,527 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.