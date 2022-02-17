Linde (ETR:LIN) Given a €323.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €323.00 ($367.05) price target on Linde (ETR:LIN) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Nord/LB set a €270.00 ($306.82) target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($347.73) target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Baader Bank set a €327.00 ($371.59) target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €330.00 ($375.00) target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €350.00 ($397.73) target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €297.18 ($337.71).

Shares of ETR LIN opened at €264.50 ($300.57) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of €287.84 and a 200-day moving average of €276.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.57, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Linde has a fifty-two week low of €201.80 ($229.32) and a fifty-two week high of €309.35 ($351.53).

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

