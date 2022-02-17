Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Purchased by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter worth about $676,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter worth about $660,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Lincoln National by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 10,918 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Lincoln National by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 109,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP grew its position in Lincoln National by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 8,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $73.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.02. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $53.11 and a twelve month high of $77.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.34). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lincoln National from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.93.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

