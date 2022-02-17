Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Shares Gap Up to $4.33

Lilium GmbH (NASDAQ:LILM) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.33, but opened at $4.61. Lilium shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 2,639 shares.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on LILM shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lilium from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lilium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lilium in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lilium in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.89.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.24.
About Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM)
Qell Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Qell Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.
