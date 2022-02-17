Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 618,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,654 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.75% of Life Storage worth $70,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 615.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 54,368 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Life Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 73,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,875,000 after acquiring an additional 6,223 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,348 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 118,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Life Storage news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $1,009,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $585,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,668,060 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LSI opened at $129.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.77. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 45.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.51. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.28 and a 1 year high of $154.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.34%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LSI shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.11.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

