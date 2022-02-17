Liberty Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG opened at $109.41 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.10 and a fifty-two week high of $116.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.20.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

