Liberty Wealth Management LLC Purchases 323 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 167.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,436,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $620,710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278,189 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 524.5% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,367,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,054 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,815,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,726,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $789,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,901 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,289,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,973,000 after acquiring an additional 931,394 shares during the period. 66.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $78.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $81.67. The company has a market capitalization of $63.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.63.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 79.50%.

D has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.11.

In related news, Director Susan N. Story bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.42 per share, for a total transaction of $111,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

