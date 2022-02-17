Liberty Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 32,572.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,438,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,595,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,619 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 41,711.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,793,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,415 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,235,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,047,000 after purchasing an additional 754,593 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,182,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,108,000 after acquiring an additional 590,829 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 864.3% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 231,467 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $106.74 on Thursday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $90.31 and a 1-year high of $114.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.68.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.