Liberty Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,903 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 108.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth $42,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

In other D.R. Horton news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $3,783,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $309,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,470 shares of company stock worth $12,272,776 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $85.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.27. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $72.57 and a one year high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.38. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 7.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.21.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.