Liberty Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,324 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 289.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in MetLife by 136.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 385.7% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 81.3% in the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MET opened at $71.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.39. The company has a market capitalization of $60.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.37 and a 1-year high of $72.55.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.47.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

