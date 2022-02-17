Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Morgan Stanley

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

LBRT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.82.

Shares of NYSE LBRT opened at $11.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 2.63. Liberty Oilfield Services has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $17.78.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.18). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 12.29% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $628,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 31,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $314,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,795 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,815 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 807.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 380.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 5,231.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

