Liberty Latin America (LILA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.
Shares of LILA stock opened at $11.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.40. Liberty Latin America has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $14.79.
In other Liberty Latin America news, CEO Balan Nair purchased 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $99,528.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Noyes acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.39 per share, with a total value of $56,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 23,800 shares of company stock valued at $275,378 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.
Liberty Latin America Company Profile
Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.
