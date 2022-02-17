Liberty Latin America (LILA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of LILA stock opened at $11.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.40. Liberty Latin America has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $14.79.

In other Liberty Latin America news, CEO Balan Nair purchased 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $99,528.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Noyes acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.39 per share, with a total value of $56,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 23,800 shares of company stock valued at $275,378 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 549,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 538,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after acquiring an additional 10,061 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 524,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,245 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 230,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 101,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

