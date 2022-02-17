LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, LCNB National Bank and Dakin Insurance Agency, Inc., is engaged in the commercial banking and insurance agency businesses. Headquartered in Lebanon, Ohio, the Bank is a full service community bank offering a range of commercial and personal banking services. In addition, the company provides safe deposit boxes, night depositories, U.S. savings bonds, travelers’ checks, money orders, cashier’s checks, bank-by-mail, automated teller machines (ATMs), cash and transaction services, debit cards, wire transfers, electronic funds transfer, utility bill collections, notary public services, personal computer based cash management services, telephone banking, and Internet banking services for individuals and businesses. Further, LCNB, through its subsidiary, Dakin Insurance Agency, Inc., engages in insurance agency businesses. It involves in the sale and servicing of personal and commercial insurance products, and annuity products. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LCNB in a research note on Monday. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of LCNB stock opened at $19.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $279.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.70. LCNB has a 1 year low of $15.85 and a 1 year high of $20.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. LCNB had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Research analysts anticipate that LCNB will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LCNB. Creative Planning bought a new position in LCNB during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,654,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LCNB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,163,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LCNB during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,707,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of LCNB by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 62,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LCNB during the 4th quarter valued at about $683,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company, which offers commercial and personal banking services. It offers services such as checking rates, debit card resources, electronic banking, fraud and identity theft, education and awareness. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Lebanon, OH.

