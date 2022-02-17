Laurion Capital Management LP Sells 27,245 Shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Laurion Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,245 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Generation Bio were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Generation Bio in the third quarter worth about $25,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 375.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Generation Bio by 30.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the second quarter valued at $219,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Generation Bio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GBIO opened at $4.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $272.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 3.07. Generation Bio Co. has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $41.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.01.

Several analysts have commented on GBIO shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Generation Bio from $50.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Generation Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Generation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Generation Bio from $40.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, William Blair lowered Generation Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generation Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Generation Bio Profile

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.