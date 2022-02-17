Laurion Capital Management LP Sells 15,400 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Laurion Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 33.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after buying an additional 6,449 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 1,043.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,898,000 after purchasing an additional 271,495 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $32.05 on Thursday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.81 and a 52-week high of $145.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.10.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

