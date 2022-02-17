Laurion Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS)

Laurion Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 345,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in GH Research were worth $7,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in GH Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $997,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in GH Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,549,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in GH Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,489,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in GH Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in GH Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,733,000. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GHRS opened at $18.96 on Thursday. GH Research PLC has a 52 week low of $12.38 and a 52 week high of $30.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.27.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts forecast that GH Research PLC will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GHRS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GH Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. upped their price target on shares of GH Research from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.06.

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

