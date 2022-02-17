Laurion Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 250,900 ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 250,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,290,000. Laurion Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.36% of ChemoCentryx as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ChemoCentryx by 7.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 58.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,053,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,012,000 after purchasing an additional 387,311 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the third quarter worth approximately $6,601,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 7.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 144,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 9,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the third quarter worth approximately $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

In other ChemoCentryx news, Director James L. Tyree sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $1,313,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CCXI opened at $31.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.10. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $70.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.89.

CCXI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

