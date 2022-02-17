Laurion Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 133,000 Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 133,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 19.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 652,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,483,000 after purchasing an additional 107,565 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 13.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,252,000 after acquiring an additional 25,834 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,104,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 19.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period.
Shares of NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $51.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 3.03. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.65 and a 1-year high of $69.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.98.
About Surgery Partners
Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.
