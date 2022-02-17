Laurion Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 133,000 Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 133,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 19.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 652,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,483,000 after purchasing an additional 107,565 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 13.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,252,000 after acquiring an additional 25,834 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,104,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 19.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $51.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 3.03. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.65 and a 1-year high of $69.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.98.

SGRY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.29.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

