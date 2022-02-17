Laurion Capital Management LP Invests $9.75 Million in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 103,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,750,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 234.6% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 110.1% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $39,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1,333.3% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1,613.3% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $95.87 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $83.65 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The stock has a market cap of $57.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

