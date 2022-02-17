Laurion Capital Management LP Invests $6.51 Million in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 84,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,506,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 467,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,524,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,675,000 after purchasing an additional 88,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,054,000 after purchasing an additional 44,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of H opened at $106.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.93. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.70 and a fifty-two week high of $108.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of -27.19 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($2.66). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.77) EPS. Hyatt Hotels’s revenue for the quarter was up 153.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alejandro Reynal bought 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.25 per share, with a total value of $1,998,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $71,400.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,929 shares of company stock valued at $4,666,071 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on H shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.10.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

