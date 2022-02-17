Laurion Capital Management LP Has $9.74 Million Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 269.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 83,833 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in State Street were worth $9,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STT. CX Institutional boosted its stake in State Street by 1.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 5.9% in the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in State Street by 15.0% in the third quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in State Street by 0.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 47,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in State Street by 18.1% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get State Street alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, State Street currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.58.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $413,342.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

State Street stock opened at $100.28 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.46. State Street Co. has a one year low of $71.37 and a one year high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 22.39%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.