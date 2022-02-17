Laureate Education (LAUR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Laureate Education stock opened at $12.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Laureate Education has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $19.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.89.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.
Laureate Education Company Profile
Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.
