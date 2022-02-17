Laureate Education (LAUR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Laureate Education stock opened at $12.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Laureate Education has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $19.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAUR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Laureate Education by 12.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Laureate Education by 22.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 27,049 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 3,860.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

