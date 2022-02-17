Lantheus (LNTH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LNTH stock opened at $29.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35. Lantheus has a 12 month low of $17.27 and a 12 month high of $31.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.45.

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $33,447.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 670.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 237,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after buying an additional 206,259 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at $2,897,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after buying an additional 83,817 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 755.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 49,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,953 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 28,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LNTH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

