Lantheus (LNTH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
LNTH stock opened at $29.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35. Lantheus has a 12 month low of $17.27 and a 12 month high of $31.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.45.
In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $33,447.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several research firms recently issued reports on LNTH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Friday, October 22nd.
About Lantheus
Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.
