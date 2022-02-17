Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LSTR. Wolfe Research cut shares of Landstar System from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $164.60.

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $154.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. Landstar System has a 52-week low of $147.24 and a 52-week high of $188.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.65.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 75.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 4,400.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

