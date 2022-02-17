Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Shares Bought by Moore Capital Management LP

Moore Capital Management LP grew its stake in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,774 shares during the quarter. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in Landsea Homes were worth $3,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LSEA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 125.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,139,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after purchasing an additional 634,505 shares during the period. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 316,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 115,912 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Landsea Homes by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 66,842 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 211.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 80,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 54,347 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Landsea Homes in the second quarter valued at $441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Elias Farhat acquired 5,000 shares of Landsea Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.27 per share, with a total value of $41,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LSEA. B. Riley boosted their target price on Landsea Homes from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Landsea Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSEA opened at $6.65 on Thursday. Landsea Homes Co. has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $10.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.21.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

