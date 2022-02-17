Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Cut to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on Land Securities Group from GBX 860 ($11.64) to GBX 950 ($12.86) in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $950.00.

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

OTCMKTS LDSCY opened at $10.89 on Thursday. Land Securities Group has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.09.

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.