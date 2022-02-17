Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 32.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,643,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 406,934 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $100,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 96.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth $50,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 52.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the third quarter worth $54,000. 83.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

LW stock opened at $67.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.24, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.73. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.22 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.47.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 54.36% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.81%.

Lamb Weston declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $261,310.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.