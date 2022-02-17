La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) PT Lowered to $40.00

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $46.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NYSE:LZB opened at $30.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.58 and a 200-day moving average of $34.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.00. La-Z-Boy has a twelve month low of $29.04 and a twelve month high of $46.74.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.24). La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 6.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 43,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $1,553,073.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 27,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $967,093.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,984 shares of company stock worth $2,532,602 in the last 90 days. 4.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in La-Z-Boy by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

