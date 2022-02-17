L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by Moore Capital Management LP

Moore Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 12.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,965,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,221,000 after buying an additional 5,341,175 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,737,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,344,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,454,000 after purchasing an additional 166,151 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,048,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,851,000 after purchasing an additional 146,152 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 8.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,370,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,218,000 after purchasing an additional 112,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $221.62 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.60 and a 12 month high of $246.08. The company has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LHX. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $254.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.91.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

