Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.17.

KURA has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KURA. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $35,700,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 96.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,000,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,350 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,513,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,339 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,572,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the second quarter worth $10,425,000.

Shares of KURA traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.30. The company had a trading volume of 544,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,565. The firm has a market cap of $885.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.56 and a 200-day moving average of $16.26. Kura Oncology has a 12 month low of $11.49 and a 12 month high of $34.76.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

