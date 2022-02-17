Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

KHC stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,267,066. Kraft Heinz has a 1 year low of $32.78 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.91 and its 200-day moving average is $36.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.56%.

KHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Guggenheim cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

In other Kraft Heinz news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,093,823,623.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $675,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $415,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $503,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares during the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

