Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Stock Price Down 3.8% After Earnings Miss

Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) fell 3.8% on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $92.00 and last traded at $94.53. 4,045 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 490,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.31.

The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.11). Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $95.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Kornit Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Kornit Digital to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $1,842,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 156.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 182,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,770,000 after purchasing an additional 111,182 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 61,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,345,000 after purchasing an additional 15,020 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 37,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 223.07 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.84.

Kornit Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

